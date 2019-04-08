Johns Island kidnapper Thomas Evans transported to Arizona federal prison

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - When Johns Island kidnapper Thomas Evans was sentenced to serve three life terms in early March, judge David Norton ordered him to serve his time at a Colorado maximum security prison.
For the time being, Evans has been assigned Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate No. 20698-043 and transported to USP Tucson in Tucson, Arizona.
A prison official confirmed on Monday morning that Evans was confined there, but said they couldn’t release information about his condition or any specific programming he may be a part of inside the prison.
According to the bureau of prisons website, the facility is described as “high security with a adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” It houses almost 1,500 male inmates.
The prison has previously held Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper Brian David Mitchell and Larry Nassar, the former U.S. Gymnastics doctor who sexually assaulted more than 100 of his young female patients.
Evans also has state charges pending that prosecutors say still need to be resolved, but Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Williams said the federal sentence ensures Evans will never get out of prison, something he called one of their “main goals.”
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said her office wants to make sure “no stone is left unturned” and that they have “every guarantee” possible in the state case.
Evans would return to South Carolina for any future trial on his state-level charges.
“That will be the process if and when that does happen,” Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s office spokeswoman Heather Speizman said Monday.
Prosecutors said Evans attacked the woman on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school.
Investigators say Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding.
Later that same day, school officials called police when the woman did not return to the school to pick up her children and the school could not reach her.
Investigators began a massive search for the missing child which ended the next day when the 4-year-old was found in Alabama and Evans’ was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.
Two days before the kidnapping, Evans ran out of gas in St. Stephen while driving his girlfriend’s car. Berkeley County deputies say he had a suspended license but they could not arrest him because they did not actually see him driving the vehicle.
The owner of the car, 39-year-old Sharon Hayden, could not be located at her Spartanburg County home and hasn’t been seen since.
Evans also told investigators he had a fight with Hayden and stabbed her. Evans said he chased her into the woods near her Spartanburg home where he believed she died and left her there, but could not tell investigators where Hayden’s body is located, investigators say.
Both Hayden’s mother and daughter have gone public with pleas for information in her disappearance.
