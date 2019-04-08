Lockridge Blasts First Home Run, RiverDogs Slug Past Fireflies for Series Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Left fielder Brandon Lockridge tagged an 0-2 mistake to the left field bleachers for seventh inning insurance as the Charleston RiverDogs rolled past the Columbia Fireflies, 7-2, to take three out of four from their in-state rivals to start the season on Sunday afternoon at Segra Park.
Lockridge’s no-doubt blast marked the first home run for the RiverDogs (3-1) on the season and was the second hit of the night for the Troy product. The speedy leadoff man had been 0-for-12 to start the season before singling to lead off the game.
Charleston put together their best offensive performance of the year with seven runs on ten hits with traffic on the bases behind Columbia (1-3) pitching in all but two innings.
The RiverDogs broke a scoreless tie by hanging a crooked number in the third. First baseman Mickey Gasper launched the second pitch of the inning to the right-center gap for a double and scored on an Eduardo Navas single punched through the shift in right to draw first blood for the fourth straight game. After a walk to Lockridge, the defense behind Fireflies starter Christian James fell apart, with two errors by Mets No. 4 Mark Vientos leading to more runs and the RiverDogs stretching the lead out to 5-0 with just one RBI hit.
Columbia got a pair back in the fifth off reliever Daniel Bies. After the former Tarheel worked out a jam to strand two inherited runners in the fourth, designated hitter Zach Reams found some grass in left field to plate a pair, scoring Vientos (walk) and catcher Hayden Senger (single).
The Holy City added insurance tallies in the sixth on a Navas sac fly and another on Lockridge’s home run to ensure the victory.
Yankees No. 13 prospect Luis Gil got the start for the RiverDogs, exiting after throwing 75 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and four walks. Dalton Higgins (1-0) threw up three zeroes to finish the game and garner the win.
First baseman Eric Wagaman hit safely for the fourth straight game and right fielder Josh Stowers hit .357 (5-for-14) while reaching base in 8 of 17 plate appearances in the series.
Upcoming
The RiverDogs head to the Blue Ridge Mountains for their second stop of their Opening Week road trip to take on the Asheville Tourists in a three-game series starting on Monday night. Charleston will send right-hander Alexander Vizcaino to make his first start of the season in Monday’s opener at McCormick Field. The Tourists will counter with Rockies No. 8 prospect Riley Pint. Monday’s game can be tuned into starting at 7 p.m. on “The Big Talker” 1250 WTMA in the tri-county area and online via the TuneIn Radio app.