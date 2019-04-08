Lockridge Blasts First Home Run, RiverDogs Slug Past Fireflies for Series Victory

The RiverDogs broke a scoreless tie by hanging a crooked number in the third. First baseman Mickey Gasper launched the second pitch of the inning to the right-center gap for a double and scored on an Eduardo Navas single punched through the shift in right to draw first blood for the fourth straight game. After a walk to Lockridge, the defense behind Fireflies starter Christian James fell apart, with two errors by Mets No. 4 Mark Vientos leading to more runs and the RiverDogs stretching the lead out to 5-0 with just one RBI hit.