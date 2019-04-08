Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/7)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with a double (2), 3 walks and 2 runs scored in a 15-3 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .212 with a HR and 2 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 4-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .000
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI and a run scored in a 12-10 loss to Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .267 with a HR and 2 RBI.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 loss to Indianapolis.
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.1 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 1 K in a 16-5 loss to Erie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 and with a 13.50 ERA and 1 K in 1.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
