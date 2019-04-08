Man charged with DUI in connection with crash that killed SC teen coming home from prom

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - An Upstate man has been charged with felony DUI in connection with a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured another person, according to Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, the coroner identified the victim as Trinity Brandasia Harrison, of Greenwood.
Troopers said the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday on Highway 25.
Troopers said 27-year-old Carter Owen was traveling north on Augusta Road when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
Troopers said Harrison was the passenger in the other vehicle. She had to be mechanically extricated and was transported to a hospital.
The coroner said Harrison died at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Greenwood School District 51 said Harrison was a senior at Ware Shoals High School and was returning home from prom when the crash happened, WYFF reported.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck and Owen were also taken to the hospital with injuries.
Owen has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
