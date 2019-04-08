Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Adams Run in March

ADAMS RUN, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a woman’s body that was found in the Adams Run area in March.
Elizabeth Germany of Walterboro was found near Parkers Ferry Road in March and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has now charged Ashante Green, 30, with her murder.
India Johnson, a friend of Germany’s, said Germany started dating Green after she moved to the Lowcountry but had recently broken up with him.
Johnson said she was stunned to hear about the murder.
“It was just surreal and it was heartbreaking because she moved to South Carolina just for something different, the country life. She wanted to visit and she loved it, and she moved there," Johnson said.
Green was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.
Investigators had determined Germany was shot, but wouldn’t say how many times.
Her body was found near the 7500 block of Parkers Ferry Road in the morning hours of March 6 and jail records show Green was also arrested later that same day and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
