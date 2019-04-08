Many hope new traffic signal will make Berkeley Co. intersection safer

By Alissa Holmes | April 8, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 8:29 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - On Monday morning the new traffic signal at the intersection of Jedburg Road and Old Dairy road went into full operation.

The improvements come after a push from state leaders to make the area safer.

Many people have complained that traffic, combined with speeding drivers and trucks coming in and out of the Flying J gas station make for a very dangerous intersection.

The changes also come with new stop bars, and a slower speed limit after a Live 5 News story. SCDOT officials said there were more than 20 accidents in just the first eight months of 2018.

