Mother: 5th grader who died after fight hit head on shelf

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/AP) - The mother of a fifth grader who died after a fight at her South Carolina elementary school says other students in the class say her daughter hit her head on a bookshelf.
Ashley Wright told “Good Morning America” she is frustrated by the lack of answers after her 10-year-old daughter Raniya died in the hospital two days after the March 25 fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.
School officials have released few details, saying the criminal investigation is ongoing. The other fifth grader involved has been suspended.
State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews says she has talked to students and the families of both students and it was a small scuffle with Raniya appearing OK after the fight.
“The principal put both of the girls in his office and one of them complained of her head hurting,” Bright Matthew said on the Senate floor on April 2. Bright Matthews said the evidence showed she was taken “steps away” to the nurse’s station where became nauseated, vomited and lost consciousness.
An incident report from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said EMS responded to the school’s nurse’s station where Wright was unresponsive but breathing. Crews airlifted her to MUSC where she died two days later.
Two days after Wright’s death, the 14th Circuit Solicitor and the Colleton County Sheriff issued brief statements but neither was able to provide specific details. They said test results taken that morning during Wright’s autopsy would not be complete for several weeks and that it was too early to tell whether any criminal charges would be filed.
“We do not have a timetable for the conclusion of this investigation,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.
Solicitor Duffie Stone said that after the results of tests performed during the autopsy are complete and the investigation is finished, they will first share the results with Wright’s family and then with the public.
RaNiya Wright’s mother and father have hired attorneys and are demanding answers from investigators as to what happened that led to their daughter’s death.
