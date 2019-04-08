N. Charleston man charged with burglarizing four restaurants

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police arrested a man they say robbed four Lowcountry restaurants beginning in February.
Charlton Dwayne Smith, 30, of North Charleston is charged with four counts of second degree burglary.
Police say Smith was involved in burglaries on:
- Feb. 17 at Ellis Creek Fish Camp on the 1200 block of Harbor View Road
- Mar. 28 at he East Bay Deli on East Bay Street
- Mar. 28 at Orlando’s Pizza on the 200 block of Seven Farms Drive
- Mar. 30 at Toast of West Ashley on Savannah Highway.
Smith was arrested on Friday without incident, police say.
Investigators are trying to determine if Smith was involved in other burglaries in the area.
Smith’s bond is set for $311,000.00.
