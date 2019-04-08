North Carolina man wins $1 million off worthless lottery ticket purchased in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A North Carolina man has won $1 million dollars from non-winning lottery ticket purchased in South Carolina.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, entered the losing ticket online through the South Carolina Lottery’s Players’ Club.
Of the more than 509,000 entries received to the Million Dollar Multiplier Second-Chance Promotion, his ticket was selected to win the $1 million dollar price on March 26th.
“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “I’m blessed.”
The winner claimed his prize on Friday and plans to donate a portion of the winnings to charity.
