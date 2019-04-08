Part of King Street closing for repairs to collapsed stormwater tunnel archway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Part of King Street in downtown Charleston will be closing on Monday at 8 a.m., so crews can repair a collapsed stormwater tunnel archway underneath the road.
The stretch between Calhoun and George Streets is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. but close again on Tuesday morning. In total, crews are expected to take three to five weekdays to make all the necessary fixes. Then, they’ll need one more additional day to repave the road.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, and will work to make these repairs and safely reopen the street as quickly as possible,” Matthew Fountain, the City of Charleston's director of stormwater, said. The archway on King Street collapsed underneath the road sometime in the past couple weeks at which point crews made immediate repairs to it.
This time around they will make a more permanent fix, but that means they have to dig up the street to do it. Archways collapsing often create a dip in the roadway, creating a major safety issue. It happened just a few weeks ago on Coming Street.
These archways date back to the 1850s, and the city is working to map them all as part of a larger project. This would help them get ahead of problems and clean out any issues that currently exist.
As for this week’s work, sidewalks on King Street should remain open during this work.
