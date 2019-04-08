Report: SC among worst states for millennials

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - When it comes to places to live, South Carolina is probably not one of the most favorable places for millennials.
According to a report from WalletHub, South Carolina is ranked 43rd among the best states for millennials. The report measured dimensions such as affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement. Scores from those dimensions were then averaged to calculate the overall score.
For this report, millennials were defined as those born between 1981 and 1997.
Massachusetts was listed as the best state for millennials while West Virginia was listed as the worst.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.