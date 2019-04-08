South Carolina college student dies at off-campus event in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A South Carolina college student has died over the weekend at an off-campus event on Hilton Head Island.
The president of Furman University said in a statement on the university’s Facebook page that a sophomore from Atlanta, Caroline Smith, passed away Saturday. The cause or any details surrounding her death have not been released.
Smith was a history and communications studies major and a member of the Kapa Delta sorority. Her brother, Ryan, also attends Furman.
Grief counselors have been made available at the university.
You can read the school’s entire social media post below:
