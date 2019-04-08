Speakers announced for third annual Charleston Forum

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue will join Reverend Eric Manning of Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church for the third annual Charleston Forum.
The forum aims to “provide different perspectives on issues involving race and a direct path to address issues of criminal justice and policing, education, economic opportunity, and the future of the past.”
The keynote armchair discussion will be between Manning and Myers, whose synagogue was the target of a mass shooting. Eleven people were killed and seven were injured in what is now the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.
“We’re honored these incredible religious leaders are willing to sit down and have an open and honest discussion about hate and division --problems they know all-too-much about,” The Charleston Forum CEO, Brian Duffy, said. “Both of these men have become symbols of peace, unity and love in the face of hate and are using their voices to change our communities.”
Other speakers include U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham, Mayor John Tecklenburg, Chief Luther Reynolds, Public Defender Ashley Pennington, South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson, South Carolina Representatives Nancy Mace, Peter McCoy Jr. and Marvin Pendarvis.
“This is an exciting lineup of speakers that will provide solution-based ideas on how we can move our community forward,” Tecklenburg said. “The only way we can move towards equity across our communities is to have these meaningful discussions and make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”
The Charleston Forum began in 2015 in the wake of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre. The Charleston Forum is a community project designed to promote productive discussions on issues of race.
