State probation department releases updated most wanted list

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services released photos of seven men and women they’re searching for on parole violations.
A cash reward of up to a $1,000.00 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of any of these subjects, all of whom are wanted on parole violations:
- Deangelo Martequiz Brown is on probation for a strong arm robbery. He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Brown has ties to the Adams Run areas of Charleston County. Brown stands 5’9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
- Gwendolyn Simmons is on Probation for two counts of grand larceny. She is facing 5 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Simmons has ties to the Wadmalaw and West Ashley areas of Charleston County. Simmons stands 5’1 and weighs approximately 189 pounds.
- Jeffrey Lloyd Tyson is on probation for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is facing 9 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Tyson has ties to the Hanahan and Moncks Corner areas of Berkeley County . Tyson stands 5’9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is known to work in construction and has several tattoos including a “$” symbol on his neck, an image of a Smurf on his left arm and an image of a tiger on his right arm.
- Matthew Ethan Corbin is on probation for two counts of possession of controlled substance schedule I-V and first-degree harassment. He is facing 3 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Corbin has ties to the West Ashley and Peninsula areas of Charleston County and has family in West Columbia area of Lexington County. Corbin stands 5’9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He is known to work in retail and property management and has a scar beside his right eye.
- Dashawn Lamar Gathers is on probation for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. He is facing 2 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Corbin has ties to the Peninsula areas of Charleston County. Gathers stands 5’11 and weighs approximately 2000 pounds. He is known to work in various restaurants and landscaping and has multiple tattoos on both arms.
- Henry Phillip Owens is on Probation for Possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, first offense. He is facing 3 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Owens has ties to Berkeley County and North Charleston. Owens stands 5’11 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is known to work in construction/painting and has multiple tattoos including a teardrop under his right eye and one on his neck.
- James Hatchell is on probation for property crime enhancement. He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. Hatchell has ties to North Charleston. Hatchell stands 5’7 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is known to work in restaurants and has a tattoo of a naked female with wings on his upper right arm.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call SCPPPS Agent Christian Aulback at 843-998-4079 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
