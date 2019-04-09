Charleston considering expanding ban on sitting on sidewalks

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will have a second, and possibly final, reading Tuesday night of an amendment to the current law that bans people from sitting down on certain downtown sidewalks.
The original law went into effect back in May when the City of Charleston outlawed sitting down on busy sections of King and North and South Market streets.
Currently, people are not allowed to sit down or lie down on King Street between Line and Broad streets. People are also prohibited from sitting on North and South Market Street between King and East Bay streets.
The proposed change to the ordinance would extend the ban to one block of the side streets that sit off of those current streets.
A spokesperson for the City of Charleston said the changes, like the original ordinance, are designed to increase public safety by allowing people to walk on sidewalks and not be pushed into streets.
Since the first ordinance went into effect in May, police for the City of Charleston have issued only 12 citations for people violating this ordinance.
The original ordinance generated some controversy when it was first proposed because some people felt the law targeted homeless people.
If City Council decides to move to a third reading after the second reading on Tuesday night, council members can vote to pass the ordinance during the same meeting.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.