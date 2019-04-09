Chris Singleton, son of Emanuel AME shooting victim, hired by Charleston RiverDogs for front office position

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Chris Singleton has always played baseball. The son of Emanuel AME shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton starred at Goose Creek High School before playing for Charleston Southern and was eventually drafted by the Chicago Cubs.
While he was cut by the Cubs in March, the Lowcountry native will be able to stick around the game thanks to the Charleston RiverDogs.
The Yankees Single-A affiliate announced Monday that they have named Singleton as their new Director of Community Outreach.
“Chris is a tremendous young professional that we are excited to bring aboard to the RiverDogs team,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said in a statement. “He is already a well-respected figure in the Charleston community and an accomplished public speaker that will help us expand our outreach to the Lowcountry as he continues his baseball career off the field.”
Singleton will work with the director of community relations on a number of programs including the “Read Around the Bases” initiative with the Charleston County School District and will also work to help the RiverDogs commitment to youth baseball development in the Lowcountry.
in 146 minor league games, Singleton hit .222 with 6 homers, 44 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
