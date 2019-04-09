Details released in off-campus death of Furman student at event in Hilton Head

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A Furman University student died at an off-campus event Friday night in Hilton Head.
Vince Moore, Furman's director of news and media relations, said some students were in Hilton Head to attend a Kappa Alpha formal planned Saturday night. He said the event had been properly requested and approved by the university.
Moore said the university was notified of the death Saturday morning. The formal was canceled and the students returned from Hilton Head.
A police incident report said the students had gathered for a party at an event venue on Enterprise Lane.
Caroline Smith's boyfriend told police he was in a back room talking to her when she said she didn't feel well, fell to the ground and became unresponsive.
The boyfriend performed CPR until emergency medical workers arrived at the scene, police said. EMS continued CPR for several minutes until Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the students told them they were drinking alcohol at the party, but no drugs were used.
Smith's brother, who was at the party, but did not see his sister fall, said he was not aware of any medical issues she might have had.
In a letter tweeted Saturday morning, President Elizabeth Davis said:
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that Caroline Smith, a sophomore from Atlanta, passed away early this morning at an off-campus event in Hilton Head."
Caroline was a history and communication studies major and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her brother, Ryan, is a junior at Furman, Davis said.
"The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow," Davis said.
Counselors and a chaplain will be available on campus from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeside Housing lower-level lounge.
Support will also be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Chapel.
Memorial services are being planned in Greenville and Atlanta and will be announced at a later date, Davis said.
