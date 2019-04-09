Folly Beach to discuss proposal to charge for Center Street parking

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council members will discuss Tuesday if they should require people to pay for parking on the city’s main road.
As of now parking on Center Street, which is packed with businesses including retail shops and restaurants, is free and there is no limit on how long someone can use the space.
Talks about paid parking are in the early stages.
The parking conversation was sparked by issues with parking turnover.
City officials say people will park in a space and use it the entire day which limits access to parking for other people.
In a proposal by a parking management company, Lanier Parking, it says the city could make more than $23,000 a year from paid parking on Center Street.
That proposal recommends hours of enforcement to be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m at a rate of $2 per hour.
Mayor Tim Goodwin says he’s neutral to the idea of paid parking and it’s not a recommendation that he has personally made. He says the work session will be an opportunity for him to gauge the interest of council to see if they’d like to charge or not.
If changes are made, it has not been determined when enforcement will take place.
No formal decisions are expected to be made during the work session, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
