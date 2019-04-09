Judge finds probable cause to move case forward against man accused of killing Mt. Pleasant woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge ruled Tuesday morning that authorities had enough probable cause to move forward with murder charges against a man accused of killing a Mount Pleasant woman.
Officers found Witherspoon, 60, dead in her house on Feb. 9 on the same day a friend had reported her missing.
According to the affidavit, Browne and Witherspoon knew each other and she had expressed interest in investing in his business. A friend of Witherspoon’s also told officers that Browne had once shown interest in dating her.
Browne told officers that the pair met in Myrtle Beach to talk business, but when they were there, Witherspoon was injured and he drove her back to Mount Pleasant and then said he saw her in Wilmington, North Carolina the next day.
The officer stated in the report that during this call with Browne, he was going on several tangents and asked brief answers to direct questions.
Browne was previously charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to Witherspoon’s death.
