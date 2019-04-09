Mt. Pleasant looking at putting electrical wires under ground on Mathis Ferry Rd

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -The Town of Mount Pleasant is considering putting electrical wires and facilities under ground on Mathis Ferry Road.
It’s being looked at by town council on Tuesday. If approved, it would be completing a project that’s already allowed SCE&G to bury miles of wires.
Once the electric and gas company gets the all clear, it plans on starting the project early next year. It would be converting the stretch of Mathis Ferry Road from where it breaks off from Houston Northcutt Boulevard down to Muirhead Road.
“Once we complete engineering work for electric and gas facilities, construction time is estimated to be six months,” Paul Fischer, an SCE&G spokesperson, said.
It’s not the first time the road has undergone work like this. In 2017, a portion of Mathis Ferry after Muirhead Road underwent this conversion. If approved, this would be the third and final phase.
One of the main reasons town officials site wanting to do this is to improve service and reliability of electricity during storms. They also say that it’ll save the town time and money since tree trimming will not be required in the future. Also, they hope that without tree trimming, live oaks along the road will be able to grow full canopies.
“[During the work], we do not expect any major closures or delays,” Fischer said.
The project is expected to cost $1.26 million.
