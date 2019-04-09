New pilot program allows children 6 and up to ride CARTA for free

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - CARTA has launched a new pilot program which allows students ages 6 and up to ride for free.
The new program is available to both public and private school students and applies to all CARTA services.
“The Free Student Fare pilot program is a win-win and accomplishes several important things,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “First, it familiarizes a new generation with transit in the Lowcountry. Second, it reduces barriers to mobility for students who may otherwise have no transportation. After-school jobs, the public library and opportunities for recreation are all now within reach at no cost. Finally, riding the bus is a safer option than putting teens behind the wheel on our congested highways.”
The program is scheduled to run through August and may be extended. Students will not be required to show an identification in order to board at this time.
Questions regarding the program should be directed to CARTA marketing and communications manager Michelle Emerson, who can be reached at memerson@bcdcog.com or (843) 529-0333.
