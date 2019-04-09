Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service set for Thursday at Staples Center in downtown L.A.

View this post on Instagram

Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thursday, April 11th 2019 - Staples Center ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle