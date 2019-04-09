OCSO arrest burglary suspects before they could make their getaway

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Deputies were able to arrest two suspected burglars before they were able to make their getaway.
“We had deputies on top of these two suspects almost as soon as they entered this property, thanks to the concerned citizens who called,” he said. “The community called, we answered, two suspects, apprehended. That’s how it should work.”
Donovan Thompson, 20, and Angela Nivens, 22, facing charges for criminal conspiracy, third-degree burglary, and petit larceny.
On March 5th, just before 2 p.m., Orangeburg County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned residence about two miles south of Cordova.
Arriving deputies secured the vehicle and located tracks leading toward the residence that is located in a small wooded area.
Thompson and Nivens were discovered and taken into custody. They had managed to take around $10 worth of items from the home.
Thompson told investigators he had heard of others breaking into the home. Since they weren’t caught, “he believed he did no wrong.”
Nivens fled from the hospital while being checked for injuries acquired prior to being taken to the detention center.
She was captured when she knocked on the door of a residence while wearing a black trash bag and a shirt. The homeowner called their neighbor who was an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy.
Bond for Thompson and Nivens was set at $67,000 each.
A bond hearing for a charge of escape is expected to be held for Nivens on Tuesday.
