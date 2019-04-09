Police investigating shooting that sent one man to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are working to piece together what happened in a shooting Monday night.
Police responded to Disco Street Monday shortly before 9 p.m. to a reported shooting. There, officers found a victim who said he had been shot at an unknown location and traveled to Disco Street and contacted police, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Pryor said police have not found a crime scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.