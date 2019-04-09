Police searching for 3 wanted on charges including assault, kidnapping

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are trying to find three suspects accused of luring someone to an apartment and beating them severely.
Police are trying to locate Cortavicious Simmons, 19; Elliot Hubbart, 25; and Courtney Simmons, 21; Goose Creek Police Lt. Tim Hill said. Each faces charges of first-degree assault, kidnapping, strong arm robbery and conspiracy, he said.
A fourth suspect, 21-year-old Cornelius Simmons, is already in custody, Hill said.
Police responded to The Waters at St. James Apartments at approximately 3:17 p.m. on March 17 where they found the victim bleeding. Investigators say the victim was lured to the home by Simmons and then attacked.
Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Goose Creek Police Investigator Usher at 843-863-5200, ext. 2336; or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
