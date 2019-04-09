Rare turtle euthanized after being found severely injured in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A rare turtle found hurt along the shores of Pawleys Island last week had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, according to officials at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.
A pair of beachgoers found the injured Kemp’s Ridley turtle around 5 p.m. Friday in Pawleys Island.
Amie Yam-Babinchak, with the South Carolina Aquarium, said it was originally thought the turtle’s injuries were dredge-related based on the shell abrasions. That was ruled out following a CT scan.
According to Yam-Bainchak, the turtle’s bloodwork showed it most likely suffered from a general case of debilitated turtle syndrome.
“It had been sick and stranded for quite some time before coming to us. Unfortunately, due to the severity of its injuries and illness, we had to euthanize the turtle,” she said via email.
