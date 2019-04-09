Riverland Terrace residents consider annexation to stop excessive tree trimmings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston County neighborhood is now considering joining the city of Charleston to stop tree trimmings on their streets.
Folks who live on Riverland Terrace say their trees are being butchered. SCE&G does maintenance on the trees every five years so they’re not in the way of power lines but residents say they’re taking it too far.
Their efforts to stop the trimmings or lessen the amount that’s being trimmed has led residents to babysit the oak trees and park their cars underneath them.
But according to residents, Dominion Energy, which owns SCE&G, has made a promise to underground the lines on Wappoo Drive where these oak trees are most prominent. This has been part of a negotiation with Charleston County Republican Sen. Sandy Senn.
In a statement on her Facebook page she says, “Keller Kissam of Dominion with me this week and gave me his word that Dominion does plan to underground the lines on Wappoo in Riverland Terrace!”
The county has gotten a funding from the energy company for a study to determine the cost of building the underground the power lines.
Most of the neighborhood falls into unincorporated areas of Charleston County. Some residents want to annex into the City of Charleston so they can determine how these tree trimmings happen.
“There could be potential of additional protections within the city of how these trimmings take place,” Troy Miller, the president of the Riverland Terrace Neighborhood Association, said.
There are pros and cons to both options of staying in the county or moving into the city. Staying in the county would mean the residents would be picking up a large portion of the cost for this project, but being in the city may take longer for something to be done.
“Just by annexing we’re not immediately going to be able to take part in that non-standard service fund. There is a process, there is a waiting list, there are other neighborhoods that are dealing with these issues,” Miller said.
Residents are saying they are willing to do whatever it takes to protect their trees.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.