SC animal shelter asking for help with medical bills after finding dog hanging on fence

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A South Carolina animal shelter found a dog hanging on a fence on Monday morning.
Dorchester Paws found a two year old German Shepard mix named Ginger hanging from a chain link fence by the skin of her hind leg in a Summerville neighborhood.
Two neighbors heard Ginger’s whines and went to provide aid to lift the dog off the fence.
Ginger was rushed to Veterinary Specialty Care off of Montague Avenue with a expected cost of injuries around $1,400.
The medical bill for Ginger has quickly surpassed that initial estimate and now has reached a minimum of $3,500.
Donations can be made online at dorchesterpaws.org.
