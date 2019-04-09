SC board suspends teaching license of high school athletic director accused of having sex with student on campus

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Board of Education has formally suspended the teaching license of a high school athletic director who is accused of having sex with a student on campus.
A ruling from the board states Artis O. Coulter’s, 36, license has been suspended as a result of his arrest of a count of sexual battery with a student who is 16 or 17 years of age. The order states that Coulter was not only the athletic director at Bethune-Bowman High School, but also a teacher at the technology center.
He was placed on administrative leave on March 25 and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced his arrest on April 2.
An arrest warrant stated Coulter engaged in sexual battery with a 16-year-old victim multiple times between March 14 and March 21, and the victim is a student at the school.
An employee reported that Coulter and the victim had sex inside a coach’s office at the female locker rooms.
A report states the investigating deputy asked the father of the victim how he was notified about the incident since the school telephone system was down.
The father said the suspect called him and said her daughter told someone she had sex with the suspect. The father told investigators that the suspect questioned him on why the daughter would do that.
According to the father, the suspect denied having sex or any other inappropriate activities with the victim.
