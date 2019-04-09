SEVERE WEATHER RISK: Scattered T-storms Could Become Severe Today

By Danielle Prinz | April 9, 2019 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 6:15 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A storm system is tracking through the southeast and is expected to move through the Lowcountry this afternoon. A couple rounds of scattered storms (the earliest one being around lunchtime) are expected to produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A couple of thunderstorms could reach severe criteria, but remain short-lived. Damaging winds and hails would be the concern.

Some lingering showers are possible overnight into tomorrow morning. The sunshine should return tomorrow under highs in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms; HIGH: 80.

TOMORROW: AM showers possible; HIGH: 78.

THURSDAY: Warm and mostly sunny; HIGH: 79.

FRIDAY: Warm with more clouds; HIGH: 81.

Danielle Prinz

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.