SEVERE WEATHER RISK: Scattered T-storms Could Become Severe Today

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A storm system is tracking through the southeast and is expected to move through the Lowcountry this afternoon. A couple rounds of scattered storms (the earliest one being around lunchtime) are expected to produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A couple of thunderstorms could reach severe criteria, but remain short-lived. Damaging winds and hails would be the concern.
Some lingering showers are possible overnight into tomorrow morning. The sunshine should return tomorrow under highs in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms; HIGH: 80.
TOMORROW: AM showers possible; HIGH: 78.
THURSDAY: Warm and mostly sunny; HIGH: 79.
FRIDAY: Warm with more clouds; HIGH: 81.
Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.