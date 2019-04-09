‘Southern Charm’ cast member files lawsuit against former cast member

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new legal drama is brewing behind the scenes with two of the cast members for the Charleston-based Bravo reality show “Southern Charm.”
Current cast member Patricia Altschul filed a lawsuit against former cast member K. Cooper Ray on Wednesday, according to court documents. Altschul and Ray met in late 2015 as cast members of the series, the lawsuit states.
But Altschul claims Ray has engaged “in a consistent and extended course of attacking and maligning Ms. Altschul in public comments, videos, quotes in the media, publications to social media channels, as well as through other actions.” The suit claims Ray “continues to wage a persistent campaign of verbally abusing, defaming, and taking other action to harm Ms. Altschul and her reputation.”
The lawsuit states Ray has claimed Altschul has “substance abuse issues, is a cheater and liar, and that she did not author her own book.”
In the suit, Altschul says Ray is making false statements with actual malice and has acted with knowledge that defamatory statements he has made against her “were false or, at least, with reckless disregard of whether they were false or not.”
Altschul also claims Ray is using her likeness and identity to promote his business ventures against her wishes, including the use of video clips, images and text to imply Altschul endorses his tour services.
She claims Ray’s actions amount to slander and libel, have caused emotional distress, and irreparable harm; and seeks actual and punitive damages.
The sixth season of the reality show is expected to begin on Sept. 25.
