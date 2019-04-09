Woman faces charges after deputies find more than 200 grams of meth in car

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman after finding drugs in a rental car she was driving.
Mia Nicole Campbell faces a charge of trafficking methamphetamine 200g-400g, according to a post from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Deputies say they made a traffic stop on Highway 78 just after midnight Saturday when they saw a gray sedan that was weaving in its lane and detected “a sustained odor of marijuana” believed to be coming from the vehicle.
Campbell drove into a gas station parking lot and told the deputy she was driving a rental car that belonged to her boyfriend, the post states.
Deputies say she couldn’t produce a rental agreement, but said they had been driving the vehicle for approximately one week.
The woman told deputies “there was nothing illegal in the vehicle that she knew of,” the post states. While searching the vehicle, the deputy found a white plastic bag that contained two clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance inside. The substance field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and had a total combined weight of 7.4 ounces (208 gross grams), the post states.
Deputies spoke by phone with Campbell’s boyfriend, who said he would come to the gas station where deputies stopped Campbell, but said that after approximately one hour, he never showed up.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.