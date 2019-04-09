Zoning board gives final approval for N. Charleston Krispy Kreme location

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Last week the North Charleston Board of Zoning appeals gave final approval for the permits needed to build a new Krispy Kreme location planned for the area.
According to North Charleston city councilman Ron Brinson, the proposal has been in the works for years and a groundbreaking is expected in just a few weeks.
The site will be located next to the Bojangles which is near the intersection of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ladson Road. The only other Krispy Kreme in the area is in West Ashley.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.