Charleston, Georgetown Walmart locations scheduled for 2019 remodel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry Walmarts are scheduled to receive remodels in 2019 as part of a $45 million investment the company is making in the Palmetto State.
Remodels are scheduled for the Walmart in the 1300 block of N. Fraser Street in Georgetown and the one in the 3900 block of West Ashley Circle in Charleston.
“2019 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in South Carolina as we continue to focus on how to better serve our customers through innovation and investments so they can save both time and money,” said Sean Real, Walmart’s regional general manager for South Carolina. “We are continuing our commitment to improving our store experience in South Carolina through store remodels, while also expanding our technology and innovative offerings that makes shopping faster and more convenient. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”
A company spokeswoman also says that grocery pickup will be expanded along with grocery delivery.
Among the other remodels in the state will be Walmart stores in Surfside Beach, Lancaster, Spartanburg, Greer, Irmo and Travelers Rest.
