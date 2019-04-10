Charleston, Georgetown Walmart locations scheduled for 2019 remodel

“2019 is going to be an exciting year for Walmart in South Carolina as we continue to focus on how to better serve our customers through innovation and investments so they can save both time and money,” said Sean Real, Walmart’s regional general manager for South Carolina. “We are continuing our commitment to improving our store experience in South Carolina through store remodels, while also expanding our technology and innovative offerings that makes shopping faster and more convenient. Our team is energized and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”