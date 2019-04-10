Citadel alumnus to be laid to rest 68 years after going missing during Korean War

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Citadel alumnus who was ruled as missing in action during the Korean War will reach his final resting place Thursday when he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
A member of Company B, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division in the U.S. Army, 1st Lt. Herman Falk graduated from the downtown Charleston school in 1950, and was reported missing on Feb. 12, 1951. After the war, other American prisoners reported he died at a camp in North Korea.
Roughly 40 years later, Falk’s remains were among 208 boxes of co-mingled human remains which included more than 400 U.S. soldiers. Falk’s remains were then identified by the POW/MIA Defense Accounting Agency in September 2018 using DNA analysis.
Falk’s name is on the Court’s of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is also located on a plaque outside the Summerall Chapel on the Citadel campus which honors cadets who lost their lives in war.
The service at Arlington begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Citadel alumni and guests are welcome to attend.
