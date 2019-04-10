Concerns raised after another fatal accident along Hwy. 61

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - There’s a new push Wednesday for something to be done along Highway 61 after Tuesday night’s deadly accident.
That accident is the third fatal crash along that stretch of the road over the last five months.
“I‘ve seen people speeding, people weaving, obviously drinking or on their phone,” Mimi Nusbaum said.
Nusbaum has lived along Highway 61 for decades.
“It’s a dangerous road,” Nusbaum said. “It’s a two-lane road. There’s no shoulder and that’s just what to be expected, and there’s trees close to the road.”
In the last ten years 54 people have died along the 50 mile stretch of Highway 61. The highway stretches from Bamberg County to Charleston County. Over half of those deadly crashes, 37, have been in Charleston and Dorchester Counties.
Some drivers say speeding is a big issue.
If you leave the road out there you’re going to have a serious accident at high speed,” Lea Givens said. “People may get desperate and pull out or try and pass tourists in spots where they shouldn’t. The road has a lot of dips and curves and there’s really no safe to pass until you get to Summerville.”
Some drivers said they try to avoid the road at night because there’s no light, and the trees make it a dark area.
“It’s hard to get any prospective on the road because there’s not lights on it either,” Lea Givens said.
SCDOT said they are working on making changes to the road with talks of wider lanes, paved shoulders, and other improvement options that are in the works. SCDOT said projects like that take a lot of time and a lot of money.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.