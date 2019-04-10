Crash shuts down Ashley River Road near Drayton Hall Elementary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A crash in West Ashley has closed both directions of Highway 61 Tuesday night.
“All lanes of travel in both directions are blocked at this time,” according to a post from the Charleston Police Department’s Twitter account. The crash is also affecting traffic near West Bridge Road by the Village Green subdivision, police say.
At least two people have been loaded onto stretchers by EMS on the scene. The extent of their injuries is not clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
