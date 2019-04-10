Deputies continue search for leads in 2012 cold case murder

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are asking for anyone with information in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man to come forward.
Cold case investigators say Octavius Brown was in the area of Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook on April 10, 2012, when two unknown black men began shooting at him.
Moultrie fled the scene and the two men gave chase, continuing to fire at him before leaving the area in a white SUV, deputies say.
Brown was found a short time later in a wooded area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies identified persons of interest in the case but no charges have been filed so far.
Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to contact Maj. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402.
