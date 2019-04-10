Deputies looking for missing Summerville woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester deputies are looking for a missing Summerville woman.
Rita Jones, of Summerville was last seen on Apr. 7 at a family members’ home on 205 Westminster Avenue.
Deputies say, Jones has been experiencing episodes of confusion lately and her family is concerned for her well-being.
Jones is believed to be driving a dark brown Ford Edge with a South Carolina license plate listed QMD360.
If you have had contact with Mrs. Jones or know where she may be located please contact your local law enforcement agency.
