Deputies: Man sexually assaulted woman during photo shoot at his house

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have charged a Murrells Inlet man with criminal sexual conduct.
William Henry Myers, 59, was arrested after a woman told deputies she was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at his house.
Anyone with more information about contacts with this subject is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.