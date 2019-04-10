Funeral service scheduled for Citadel cadet killed in car crash

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A memorial service has been announced for the Citadel cadet killed in car crash on Sunday.
The funeral service for Cadet Keith Schemm, 19, will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Citadel’s Summerall Chapel.
He was a member of The Citadel class of 2020 will be entombed in the chapel’s Memorial Bell Tower Columbarium at a later date, the university says.
The teen died two weeks after being recognized as a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.
The car crash also killed Elizabeth Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant , according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert. Daniel was a student at Wando High School, according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.
Schemm and Elizabeth met at Wando High School and began dating.
The Citadel’s president released a statement regarding the death of Schemm and Daniel:
Our entire Citadel family is mourning the loss of Cadet Keith Schemm and Miss Elizabeth “Libby” Daniel, who died Sunday morning in a tragic car crash. The loss of two so young and full of promise is a heart-breaking wound for our small community.
Cadet Schemm, 19 years old, had recently been recognized formally by upper class cadets alongside his Citadel Class of 2022 classmates after the culmination of his training as a freshman. Miss Daniel, only 18, was also a promising young leader and the commander of Wando High School’s Air Force JROTC–the same high school Keith graduated from a year ago.
When such things happen, we all feel a profound sense of loss. Keith and Libby’s families, classmates and friends need our support as they mourn their loved ones. No one in our community should walk alone if they are hurting, so please support each other or find assistance as we deal with this tragedy.
Please keep these families in your thoughts in the days ahead.
Semper Fi
Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.) President of The Citadel
