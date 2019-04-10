Gamecock QB Douglas enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina football (Wimberly, Nate)
By Justin Biegel | April 10, 2019 at 12:11 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 12:20 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former Berkeley High graduate Darius Douglas officially put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday night, confirmed by Live 5 News.

The current South Carolina quarterback has not played a snap under center for the Gamecocks since joining the team as a walk-on in 2017. Listed as a red-shirt sophomore, Douglas will have three years of eligibility remaining should he choose to leave the program.

South Carolina has six quarterbacks, including Douglas, on its roster.

