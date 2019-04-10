It will soon be illegal for tour groups to block sidewalks, streets in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -After numerous complaints about tour groups blocking sidewalks, the city of Charleston passed an ordinance Tuesday night to put a stop to it.
Tour groups will now face a fine if they’re found to be in violation of the new ordinance, which states, “tour groups of any size shall not obstruct or otherwise inhibit the free, safe and efficient flow of vehicular or pedestrian traffic on any public right-of-way.”
Anyone who violates this rule they could face a $1,087 fine.
Dan Riccio is the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston and said this has been a safety issue.
“No tour is worth a life,” Riccio previously said. “It’s been common among tour groups that are conducting tours on the right of way their patrons in the group kind of mingle in the roadway with incoming traffic and block sidewalks which makes people leave the sidewalk into the roadway.”
