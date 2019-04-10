$4K reward offered for information that leads to arrest in SC murder case

FAIRFAX, SC (WCSC) - On the one year anniversary of his death, the family of a murder victim has announced a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Marquelle Thomas was killed on April 10, 2018 outside his home in the 1300 block of Aiken Avenue in Fairfax, South Carolina. The money was donated by family members.
Authorities say he was sitting in his car outside his house when someone approached and shot him multiple times. Anyone who knows something about the case can provide information anonymously.
Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry warns people to not confront or attempt to apprehend any suspect. Instead. call 843-554-1111 or go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at 5541111.com and click the submit a tip tab.
