Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/9)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored, a K and an error (1) in a 6-3 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .195 with a HR and 2 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 7-5 win over Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .000
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with 2 K’s in a 3-0 win over Gwinnett. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with a HR and 2 RBI.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 6 K’s in 6 innings.
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 run with 1 K in a 7-2 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 and with a 5.40 ERA and 2 K’s in 3.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
