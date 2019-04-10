MUSC hosting largest Earth Day event in Lowcountry Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting an Earth Day event on Wednesday which just so happens to be the largest in the Lowcountry.
The festival will feature food vendors which are all committed to sourcing 90 percent or more of their produce and 100 percent of their meat products from within 100 miles of downtown Charleston.
The event will also have live music and door raffles. It’s also free to attend.
MUSC has hosted the Earth Day event every April for more than 10 years and has traditionally featured more than 70 vendors.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Horseshoe area located in the 100 block of Ashley Avenue.
