North Charleston Parents and Residents discuss wanted Changes to North Charleston Public Schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Parents and residents in North Charleston are addressing the changes they want to make within their public schools.
This is part of an effort from the Charleston County School District to fix the failing schools.
On Tuesday, the district held one of three community meetings at North Charleston High School to talk about their public schools. The Charleston County School Board encouraged parents and community members to come out and talk about what they feel needs to happen.
In February the Charleston County school board voted to restructure the school district, and now they’re holding mission critical meetings in areas all over the district. The point is to have community members can express their views on these schools’ performances.
Part of the district’s mission critical action plans includes changing attendance lines, training teachers in high-challenge settings, and recruiting new and highly successful teachers and principals. The feedback from this meetings will also be incorporated into the district’s plans.
