Police investigating after man shot at in Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at in a Summerville apartment complex.
It happened early Tuesday morning at the Planter’s Retreat Apartment complex on Ladson Road.
The victim said he had gone outside to smoke when he heard a door slam from an apartment above him, then heard feet shuffling like "someone was wearing house slippers. "
He said he looked towards the parking lot to see where the noise was coming from, and when he turned his head back towards the other direction, he saw an unknown suspect standing towards the end of the breezeway near the woods.
He said he saw the gun and the suspect began to fire at him. The victim said he ran towards the parking lot, and when he turned around, the suspect was gone.
An officer said he asked the victim if he knew the suspect, and the victim said multiple times that he did not know the suspect and could not see his face due to a hoodie being pulled up tight around the suspect’s face.
Police reported finding six bullet shell casings at the breezeway of the apartment building. In addition, investigators found a bullet hole in the door of an apartment, as well as a bullet strike in the back of the stairs leading to the second level of the building.
An officer said he saw the bullet had gone through the door of the apartment, went into a wall near the kitchen, then went through a wall into the laundry room.
The owner of the apartment said she was in the bedroom when she heard multiple gunshots coming from the breezeway. She said she immediately ran to the door and looked for her son, the victim, who was in the breezeway.
She found her son safe in the parking lot in front of the apartment building.
