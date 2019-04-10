Police investigating possible assault by substitute teacher at school

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County school principal says a substitute teacher will not be allowed back into the school following an incident in which the substitute allegedly assaulted a student.
No charges have been filed so far in the April 3 incident at Foxbank Elementary School.
An incident report states Moncks Corner Police responded to the school the day after the incident and met with the school’s principal who showed video footage of the possible assault at the school’s media center. The footage, recorded at approximately 1:10 p.m. on April 3, shows a boy getting into a small pushing match with another student, apparently over seating in the library area, the report states.
A substitute teacher is seen grabbing the child from his seat and yanking up on the child’s right arm, pulling him around and at one point pulling him “so far vertically that his feet nearly, if not completely, come off the floor," the report states.
A witness came over and attempted to calm the situation and the student and substitute were separated, the report states.
The principal told police she contacted the substitute’s employer, Kelly Services, and told them she would not be allowed back to the school.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.