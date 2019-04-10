Police: One dead after Tuesday night crash on Ashley River Road in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person died late Tuesday night in a crash on Ashley River Road in West Ashley.
A 2004 Chevy SUV was headed north on Ashley River Road when it was hit by a 2009 Ford SUV near the Village Green subdivision around 10 p.m., according to Charleston police spokesman Patrick McLaughlin.
The Ford SUV was headed south on the road just before the crash and witnesses told police that the Ford SUV was swerving before the crash, crossed over the center line and hit the Chevy, McLaughlin said. The driver of the Ford was killed in the crash while the driver of the Chevy and passenger in the Ford were taken to the hospital. Two other people also remain hospitalized.
Highway 61 reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly three hours after a crash blocked both directions.
